Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the last decade, there has been an emerging trend of recreational misuse of several drugs and inhaled solvent including ethyl chloride. This case report follows CARE guidelines and highlights, with supporting video, the neurological features of ethyl chloride intoxication.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 48-year-old man was seen for the sudden occurrence of an unsteady gait with dizziness. His only medical history was a chronic and treated HIV infection without any complications. Clinical examination revealed a cerebellar syndrome associated with impairment of short-term memory. Biological and radiological workups were normal. After several days, the patient recalled ethyl chloride inhalation. He fully recovered after being discharged from hospital.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians should recognise the clinical features and neurological manifestations of ethyl chloride intoxication due to the potential fatal cardiovascular complications of this intoxication.

