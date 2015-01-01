SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu Q, Ouyang L, Fan L, Liao A, Li Z, Chen X, Yuan L, He Y. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e412.

10.1186/s12888-024-05863-4

38834952

BACKGROUND: The effect of childhood trauma on Internet gaming disorder remains unclear. In this study, we examined this association in Chinese students and explored the possible associated roles of psychological resilience and depression.

METHODS: In total, 8,579 students from Hunan Province, China, provided information regarding their sociodemographic factors, history of childhood trauma, any symptoms of depression, psychological resilience, and characteristics of Internet gaming disorder for this cross-sectional study. The impact of childhood trauma on Internet gaming disorder, as well as the extent to which it was mediated by depression and moderated by psychological resilience was evaluated.

RESULTS: The influence of childhood trauma on Internet gaming disorder was partially mediated by depression (B = 0.07, 95% CI [0.04, 0.05], p < 0.001), with psychological resilience acting as a mitigating factor (B = -0.002, 95% CI [13.74, 21.72], p < 0.001). Psychological resilience also moderated the association between childhood trauma and depression (B = - 0.003, 95% CI [22.17, 28.10], p < 0.001). Our moderated mediation model elucidated psychosocial mechanisms, revealing the underlying link between childhood trauma and Internet gaming disorder. It also demonstrated the partial mediating role of depression and modulating role of psychological resilience among Chinese students.

CONCLUSIONS: Education and interventions, along with effective social support, should be provided to enhance students' psychological resilience and prevent childhood trauma and depression.


Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Childhood trauma; Depression; Young Adult; China; Psychological resilience; Internet gaming disorder; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Internet Addiction Disorder/psychology; *Mediation Analysis; *Resilience, Psychological; Students/psychology; Video Games/psychology

