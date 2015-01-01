|
Liu Q, Ouyang L, Fan L, Liao A, Li Z, Chen X, Yuan L, He Y. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e412.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38834952
BACKGROUND: The effect of childhood trauma on Internet gaming disorder remains unclear. In this study, we examined this association in Chinese students and explored the possible associated roles of psychological resilience and depression.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Childhood trauma; Depression; Young Adult; China; Psychological resilience; Internet gaming disorder; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Internet Addiction Disorder/psychology; *Mediation Analysis; *Resilience, Psychological; Students/psychology; Video Games/psychology