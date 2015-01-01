|
Leung SY, Ku HB. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1497.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38834946
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many ethnic minorities in Hong Kong seek medical tourism after encountering inequalities in access to local healthcare because of language barriers and cultural-religious differences. The present study explored the ethnic minorities' lived experiences of medical tourism and issues arising from cross-border health-seeking relevant to this specific population.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Public Health; Hong Kong; Young Adult; Interviews as Topic; Health Services Accessibility; Medical tourism; *Medical Tourism/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Patient Acceptance of Health Care/ethnology/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Ethnic and Racial Minorities/statistics & numerical data; Ethnicity/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Global equity in health care; Inequalities in accessing to healthcare among ethnic minorities in Hong Kong; Minority Groups/psychology/statistics & numerical data