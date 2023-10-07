|
Fekih-Romdhane F, Helmy M, Alhuwailah A, Shuwiekh HAM, Naser AY, Maalej E, Obeid S, Cheour M, Hallit S. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1498.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38835005
BACKGROUND: In the context of persistent wars and conflicts worldwide, the impact of acute, excessive and constant exposure to media coverage of such events on mental health outcomes becomes a serious problem for public health, and requires therefore urgent investigation to inform an effective prevention and management response. The objective of the present study was to test the hypothesis that war-related media exposure is directly and indirectly associated with insomnia through depression and perceived stress among adults from the general population of different Arab countries.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Depression; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mediation; Insomnia; Warfare; *Depression/epidemiology; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; *Stress, Psychological/epidemiology; Acute stress; Israel/epidemiology; Mass Media/statistics & numerical data; Media exposure; Middle East/epidemiology; War media coverage