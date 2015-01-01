Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aggression and negative activation in mental health inpatient units pose significant challenges for both patients and staff with severe physical and psychological ramifications. The Safewards model is an evidence-based conflict-containment framework including 10 strategies, such as 'Calm Down Methods'. As virtual reality (VR) scenarios have successfully enhanced anxiolytic and deactivating effects of therapeutic interventions, they are increasingly considered a means to enhance current models, like Safewards.



OBJECTIVES: The present participatory design investigates the feasibility and user experience of integrating VR therapy as an add-on strategy to the Safewards model, gathering preliminary data and qualitative feedback from bedside staff in an adult inpatient mental health unit.



METHODS: An exploratory within-subjects design combining qualitative observations, self-report questionnaires and semistructured interviews is employed with four nurse champions from the mental health unit at Michael Garron Hospital (Toronto, Canada).



RESULTS: A chronological overview of the design process, adaptations and description of the user experience is reported.



CONCLUSION: 'SafeVRwards' introduces VR as a promising conflic-containment strategy complementary to the Safewards model, which can be optimised for deployment through user-oriented refinements and enhanced customisation capacity driven by clinical staff input.

Language: en