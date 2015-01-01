|
Citation
|
Pardini S, Kim S, de Jesus BJ, Lopes MKS, Leggett K, Falk TH, Smith C, Appel L. BMJ Open Qual. 2024; 13(2): e002769.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38834370
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Aggression and negative activation in mental health inpatient units pose significant challenges for both patients and staff with severe physical and psychological ramifications. The Safewards model is an evidence-based conflict-containment framework including 10 strategies, such as 'Calm Down Methods'. As virtual reality (VR) scenarios have successfully enhanced anxiolytic and deactivating effects of therapeutic interventions, they are increasingly considered a means to enhance current models, like Safewards.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Qualitative Research; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mental health; Information technology; Community-Based Participatory Research; Conflict, Psychological; *Virtual Reality; Healthcare quality improvement; Psychiatric Department, Hospital/standards