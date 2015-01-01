SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pardini S, Kim S, de Jesus BJ, Lopes MKS, Leggett K, Falk TH, Smith C, Appel L. BMJ Open Qual. 2024; 13(2): e002769.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjoq-2024-002769

38834370

BACKGROUND: Aggression and negative activation in mental health inpatient units pose significant challenges for both patients and staff with severe physical and psychological ramifications. The Safewards model is an evidence-based conflict-containment framework including 10 strategies, such as 'Calm Down Methods'. As virtual reality (VR) scenarios have successfully enhanced anxiolytic and deactivating effects of therapeutic interventions, they are increasingly considered a means to enhance current models, like Safewards.

OBJECTIVES: The present participatory design investigates the feasibility and user experience of integrating VR therapy as an add-on strategy to the Safewards model, gathering preliminary data and qualitative feedback from bedside staff in an adult inpatient mental health unit.

METHODS: An exploratory within-subjects design combining qualitative observations, self-report questionnaires and semistructured interviews is employed with four nurse champions from the mental health unit at Michael Garron Hospital (Toronto, Canada).

RESULTS: A chronological overview of the design process, adaptations and description of the user experience is reported.

CONCLUSION: 'SafeVRwards' introduces VR as a promising conflic-containment strategy complementary to the Safewards model, which can be optimised for deployment through user-oriented refinements and enhanced customisation capacity driven by clinical staff input.


Language: en

Humans; Adult; Qualitative Research; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mental health; Information technology; Community-Based Participatory Research; Conflict, Psychological; *Virtual Reality; Healthcare quality improvement; Psychiatric Department, Hospital/standards

