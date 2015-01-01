Abstract

Burn injuries pose significant challenges to both patients and healthcare systems globally. This retrospective observational study, conducted at the burn center in a tertiary care hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, aimed to delineate the patterns of burn injuries and correlate them with demographic and clinical presentations. A total of 99 patients were included, with 54 males and 45 females, ranging in age from three months to 70 years. Flame burns were the most common type (n=69), with the majority being accidental (n=87). Limbs were the most frequently affected body parts (n=32), often with lesser-degree burns (n=28). Notably, self-inflicted injuries were predominantly observed in males (n=7), while assault cases were more common in females (n=4). Statistical analysis revealed significant associations between the degree of burn and the body parts affected, as well as between the mode of injury and the affected body parts. Burn injuries due to assault or self-infliction tended to have higher morbidity rates, often resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the cause of burn injury showed significant associations with the affected body parts, with contact and electric burns affecting limbs and chemical burns mainly affecting the head and face. These findings underscore the need for targeted burn prevention programs, emphasizing first aid education and addressing specific risk factors in high-risk groups and settings. By implementing preventive strategies and evaluating their effectiveness, the burden of burn injuries can be reduced, leading to improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

Language: en