Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The assessment of the risk of triggering psychosis upon exposure to grief is a challenge in clinical practice. Adequate diagnosis and early prevention are essential and may be helpful in the evolution of normal grief. We aimed to identify studies exploring grief as a risk factor for developing psychosis. RECENT FINDINGS: A systematic review of 3 databases (PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library) was conducted.



RESULTS: In the first approach 618 studies were identified. After the selection process, 15 studies were included in the review. The association between grief and the risk of developing psychosis occurred at younger ages (before 18 years of age) in a first-degree relative and as a consequence of suicide or accidental death. We found that risk factors such as comorbidity, mental problems, unemployment, economic difficulties, and close ties with the deceased have a negative impact on health causing greater vulnerability to psychosis with a risk of developing complicated grief, with statistically significant results regarding the associations between early parental death and the probability of developing psychosis in adulthood.

