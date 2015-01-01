SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moslehi S, Narimani S. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e98.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2024.83

PMID

38832542

Abstract

Disasters can cause great physical and financial damage to pet owners in developing countries. These effects lead to severe psychological side effects on individuals and families. With the tendency of families to keep pets in these countries, many challenges have arisen regarding how to manage these pets before, during, and after disasters. Therefore, mitigation, prevention, and preparedness measures for these families should be prioritized in the disaster management cycle to minimize psychological effects such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after losing pets.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Perception; Animals; risk perception; *Communication; *Developing Countries/statistics & numerical data; *Pets/psychology; Disaster Planning/methods; Disasters/statistics & numerical data; pet owners; risk communication; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print