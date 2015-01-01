Abstract

Bullying victimisation is an increasing global health problem among adolescents and is associated with short- and long-term adverse mental health outcomes. Investigating whether associations with mental health vary across national contexts and why, can provide insights into mechanisms underlying those associations and inform policy. We used data from 479,685 adolescents participating in the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) cross-sectional survey and examined whether the associations between bullying victimisation, psychological distress and life satisfaction vary across 63 countries. We further tested the modifying role of country-level factors - bullying prevalence, income inequality and national wealth, by implementing multilevel cross-country analyses. We found significant associations between bullying victimisation, increased psychological distress (β = 0.181; 95%CI: 0.178, 0.184) and decreased life satisfaction (β = -0.158; 95%CI: -0.162, -0.155). Associations between bullying victimisation, psychological distress and life satisfaction among adolescents were consistent across countries in terms of direction but effect sizes varied substantially. The effects ranged from β = 0.08 in the Philippines to β = 0.40 in South Korea for psychological distress and from β = -0.05 in the Philippines to β = -0.36 in the United Kingdom for life satisfaction. In addition, consistent with the "healthy context paradox" effect, associations between bullying and mental health were larger in countries where the prevalence of bullying was lower, as well as in higher-income countries. Interventions aiming to reduce bullying victimisation should aim to provide additional targeted support for those who still experience bullying after the intervention.

