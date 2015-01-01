|
Citation
Houle SA, Abidi CB, Birch M, Reeves K, Younger W, Conradi C, Patten S, Bélanger S, Richardson JD, Nazarov A, Wells S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2353534.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
|
PMID
38832673
Abstract
BACKGROUND: As armed conflict grows increasingly complex, the involvement of children in armed violence across diverse roles is rising. Consequently, military personnel are more likely to encounter children during deployment. However, little is known about deployment-related encounters with children and their impact on the mental health of military personnel and Veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Canada; children; mental health; trauma; Interviews as Topic; Military; stress; Adaptation, Psychological; veteran; moral injury; deployment; salud mental; niños; Militar; *Qualitative Research; *Military Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Veterans/psychology/statistics & numerical data; child soldiers; daño moral; despliegue; estrés; Military Deployment/psychology; niños soldados; veterano