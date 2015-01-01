Abstract

BACKGROUND: As armed conflict grows increasingly complex, the involvement of children in armed violence across diverse roles is rising. Consequently, military personnel are more likely to encounter children during deployment. However, little is known about deployment-related encounters with children and their impact on the mental health of military personnel and Veterans.



OBJECTIVE: This study qualitatively examines the nature and impacts of deployment-related encounters with children.



METHODS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with 16 Canadian Armed Forces Veterans, eliciting rich information on the nature of child encounters on deployment, the psycho-social-spiritual impacts of these encounters, and perceptions of support. Interview transcripts were analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Six primary themes were identified: types of encounters (i.e. factual aspects of deployment-related encounters with children), contextual factors (i.e. aspects of the mission, environment, and personal context relevant to one's experience of the encounter), appraisals of encounters (i.e. sensory or sense-making experiences relevant to the encounter), impacts of encounters (i.e. psycho-social, existential, and occupational impacts), coping strategies engaged in both during and after deployment, and support experiences, describing both formal and informal sources of support.



CONCLUSIONS: Encounters with children are diverse and highly stressful, resulting in impacts pertinent to mental health, including psychological and moral distress, and difficulties with identity, spirituality, and relationships. These impacts are prompted by complex interactions among appraisals, expectations of morality, cultural norms, and professional duties and are amplified by various personal factors (e.g. childhood maltreatment history, parenthood), feelings of unpreparedness, and lack of post-deployment support. Implications for prevention, intervention, and policy are discussed with the aim of informing future efforts to safeguard and support military personnel facing a high likelihood of encounters with children.

