Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Little is known about how to prevent falls in community-dwelling older people with dementia. Although their care partners adopt various behaviors to prevent their falls, it is unclear if these behaviors reduce falls for those with different levels of fall risk. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Linking the 2015 and 2016 National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) and the 2015 National Study of Caregiving (NSOC), we identified 390 community-dwelling older people with dementia with 607 care partners. We selected 26 NSOC items representing fall risk management (FRM) behaviors. We examined the prevalence and dimensionality of these behaviors and investigated associations between care partners' behaviors in 2015 (T1) and older people's falls in 2016 (T2) stratified by their fall incidence at T1, adjusting for covariates.



RESULTS: Five domains of FRM were identified: mobility and safety assistance, medical service coordination, health management, social service coordination, and accommodation. For those who did not fall at T1, mobility and safety assistance and social service coordination were each associated with an increased risk of falling at T2 (adjusted incidence rate ratio [aIRR]=1.39, 95% confidence interval [CI]=1.06-1.83, p=0.019, aIRR=1.25, 95% CI=1.01-1.55, p=0.043). For those who had fallen at T1, social service coordination was associated with a decreased risk of falling at T2 (aIRR=0.83, 95% CI=0.73-0.94, p=0.004).



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: The different impacts of dementia care partners' FRM behaviors emphasize the need to address specific behaviors when involving care partners in preventing falls for older people with dementia at varying levels of fall risk.

