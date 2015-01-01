|
Zhou Y, Berridge C, Hooyman N, Mroz TM, Sadak T, Choi SW, Phelan EA. Gerontologist 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
38832587
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Little is known about how to prevent falls in community-dwelling older people with dementia. Although their care partners adopt various behaviors to prevent their falls, it is unclear if these behaviors reduce falls for those with different levels of fall risk. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Linking the 2015 and 2016 National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) and the 2015 National Study of Caregiving (NSOC), we identified 390 community-dwelling older people with dementia with 607 care partners. We selected 26 NSOC items representing fall risk management (FRM) behaviors. We examined the prevalence and dimensionality of these behaviors and investigated associations between care partners' behaviors in 2015 (T1) and older people's falls in 2016 (T2) stratified by their fall incidence at T1, adjusting for covariates.
Cognitive impairment; caregiving; fall prevention; health behaviors