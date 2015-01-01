Abstract

In recent decades, public health researchers have observed that the health of rural people has declined relative to the health of urban people in the United States. This disparity in health and life expectancy across the rural/urban divide has been described as the Rural Mortality Penalty. However, public health researchers have also noted that health and life expectancies are not uniform across the rural United States, but vary according to race, sex, gender, and other factors. Rural health disparities also vary geospatially and are especially pronounced in the American South, leading to recent calls for greater attention to the structural factors that shape the health of rural Southerners. In this study, we take an anthropological and historically explicit approach to study the impacts of systemic violence on rural health. Specifically, we focus on farm labor within the plantation system as a context where geospatial, racial, and sexual differences in mortality, often studied in isolation, find a common historical source. Here we analyze vital records data from the post-emancipation period in the Blackland Prairies ecoregion of Texas, a period when emerging forms of plantation labor such as tenant farming, convict leasing, and migrant labor were being developed to maintain the plantation economy after the abolishment of chattel slavery. We find that the plantation system remains a strong predictor of differential mortalities in rural Texas, accounting for nearly all the variation that exists across the rural/urban divide and elucidating the complex interactions of race, sex, labor, and health in the rural South.

Language: en