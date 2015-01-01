Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to evaluate the German falls prevention program 'Staying safe and active in old age - falls prevention', which is already established in practice.



METHODS: The single-arm intervention study consisted of two time points, 6 months apart, to evaluate the multifactorial falls prevention program (n = 125 at Time 2). We observed the groups and their trainers and assessed which behavior change techniques (BCTs) were used. According to our evaluation framework, changes in the following three domains were assessed: (a) fall-related variables (i.e. number of falls, fear of falling), (b) physical functioning (i.e. performance-based gait speed, coordination, self-reported leg strength, balance, as well as habitual execution of the exercises), and (c) psychosocial functioning (i.e. quality of life, activities of daily living, mobility, and loneliness). Linear mixed models were used to determine changes in each variable.



RESULTS: Demonstration of behavior was the most frequently used BCT. The program showed significant benefits for fear of falling, balance, coordination, habitual execution, and loneliness over time (Cohen's d between -0.59 and 1.73). Number of falls, gait speed, coordination (dual task), activities of daily living, and quality of life were maintained (Cohen's d between -0.26 and 0.30), whereas leg strength and mobility decreased significantly at Time 2 (Cohen's d = -0.55 and -0.36).



DISCUSSION: Group-based falls prevention programs may facilitate social integration among older adults and may also enhance and maintain physical functioning in old age.Trial registration: German Clinical Trials Register identifier: DRKS00012321.

