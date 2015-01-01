Abstract

Women with disabilities are more likely to experience violence than women without disabilities and there is a critical gap in research regarding this topic. This study uses Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data to analyse the association between disability and experiences of gender-based violence (GBV) and help-seeking behaviour among women in Haiti, Pakistan, Timor Leste, and Uganda. These countries were chosen because they are representative of the regions where the DHS is conducted and include questions about GBV and disability. The data was analysed based on recommendations from the Washington Group using a disability severity indicator. Logistic regression was the primary method of analysis. Generally, we found women with disabilities had the same or greater odds of experiencing GBV and had the same or lower odds of help-seeking. Given women with disabilities are at least at equal risk of experiencing GBV, it is imperative that programs be developed that are accessible to all women regardless of functional limitations. Also, additional research is needed to determine if there are differences by disability type, if intersectionality is relevant, and to include more unmarried women.

Language: en