Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was conducted to address a critical gap in understanding adolescent sexual health risks in Argentina, a country that has undergone substantial socio-economic changes that made significant strides in education and healthcare.



METHODS: A secondary data analysis of the 2018 Argentina Global School-based Student Health Survey was performed. In this study, 23,262 sexually active adolescents were categorized into four risk groups based on the predicted granular risk: number of sexual partners and condom use in their last sexual encounter.



RESULTS: Males and older adolescents were more prone to high-risk sexual behaviors. Additionally, key psychosocial factors such as loneliness, anxiety, experiences of violence, and school absenteeism were significantly associated with high-risk sexual behaviors. Early alcohol use and recent experiences of hunger were also identified as strong predictors of heightened sexual risk behaviors. Conversely, positive parental engagement and awareness exhibited protective factors.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the necessity for policy interventions that focus on mental health support, parental involvement, and awareness of adolescent issues and activities.

Language: en