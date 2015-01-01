Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine if motivations to use alcohol (coping and social motivations) mediate the relationship between trait mindfulness and a variety of alcohol-related consequences and to determine if the relationship between motivations to use alcohol and alcohol-related consequences is moderated by alcohol use. We determined the factor structure of positive and negative consequences of alcohol use and used this structure as outcomes across eight moderated mediation models.



METHODS: Data were obtained from 296 undergraduate students to confirm the alcohol-related consequences factor structure and to test eight moderated-mediation models.



RESULTS: Four alcohol-related consequences scales (romantic/sexual, positive, mild negative, and severe negative consequences) were confirmed. The motive of drinking to cope significantly mediated the relationship between trait mindfulness and all four of the alcohol-related consequences scales. Drinking to socialize did not significantly mediate the relationship between trait mindfulness and all of the alcohol-related consequences scales.



CONCLUSIONS: The identified four-factor structure suggests that alcohol-related consequences should be assessed in a more specific manner. Additionally, different motivations for alcohol use relate differentially to trait mindfulness and different alcohol-related consequences; drinking to cope is particularly problematic for this population. Future research on the usefulness of promoting mindfulness to reduce problematic drinking appears warranted.

