Carney LM, Park CL, Russell B. Int. J. Behav. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Society of Behavioral Medicine, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38834911
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine if motivations to use alcohol (coping and social motivations) mediate the relationship between trait mindfulness and a variety of alcohol-related consequences and to determine if the relationship between motivations to use alcohol and alcohol-related consequences is moderated by alcohol use. We determined the factor structure of positive and negative consequences of alcohol use and used this structure as outcomes across eight moderated mediation models.
Alcohol-related consequences; Collegiate substance use; Drinking to cope; Motivations to drink; Trait mindfulness