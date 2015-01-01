Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The longitudinal associations between DSM-5 Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and suicide-related ideation and behaviors have not been explored. In this study, we therefore seek to examine the association between baseline IGD and incident suicide ideation, plans, and attempts.



METHODS: This is a prospective cohort study of 2586 Mexican college students followed up from September 2018 to June 2022. We estimated hazards ratios modeling incidence of suicide ideation, plans, and attempts by fitting proportional hazards Cox models with person-time scaled in years.



RESULTS: Among 2140 students without suicide ideation at baseline, there were 467 incident cases in 3987.6 person-years; ideation incidence rates were 179 cases per 1000 person-years among students with IGD and 114 cases per 1000 person-years among those without IGD. Incidence rates for suicide plans were 67 and 39 per 1000 among IGD and non-IGD students, and 15 and 10 per 1000, respectively for attempts. After controlling for age, sex, and mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders, IGD was associated with an 83% increased risk of suicide ideation. Although incidence rate estimates for plans and attempts were higher among students with IGD, results were not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: This study helps to raise awareness of the increased risk of at least suicidal ideation in people experiencing IGD. Clinicians treating patients with IGD may encounter complaints of suicide ideation over time, and even reports of suicidal behavior that should not be disregarded. Identifying these patients and treating/referring them for underlying suicidality should form part of IGD treatment.

Language: en