OBJECTIVE: We examined associations between older drivers' social and environmental characteristics and odds of using non-driving transportation modes.



METHODS: Using 2015 National Health and Aging Trends Study data for community-dwelling drivers (n = 5102), we estimated logistic regression models of associations between social characteristics, environmental characteristics, and odds of using non-driving transportation modes three years later.



RESULTS: Drivers had 20% increase in odds of getting rides three years later for each additional confidante (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.20, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.11-1.30). Drivers living in more walkable neighborhoods were more likely to walk to get places (National Walkability Index [NWI] score of 18 vs. 2 aOR = 1.71, 95% CI: 1.02-2.90) and take public transit three years later (NWI 18 vs. 2 aOR = 7.47, 95% CI: 1.69-33.0).



DISCUSSION: Identifying modifiable social and environmental characteristics can inform future interventions supporting older adults' health during the transition to non-driving.

