Citation
Barrett CA, Hays C, Fogarty K. J. Allied Health 2024; 53(2): 155-160.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions)
DOI
PMID
38834343
Abstract
PURPOSE: The highest rates mTBI occurrence are seen among geriatric populations (ages ≥65), and these patients often have persistent and untreated symptoms. This study's purpose was to explore mild traumatic brain injury initial onset (mTBI-IN) and mild traumatic brain injury subsequent (mTBI-S) emergency department (ED) visit population percentages and associations with geriatric (population ages ≥65), sex, and fall mechanism of injury.
Language: en
Keywords
