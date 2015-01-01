Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine the association of inflammatory biomarkers with clinical measures and recovery in participants with concussion. SETTING: Multicenter study in National Collegiate Athletic Association member institutions including military service academies. PARTICIPANTS: Four hundred twenty-two participants with acute concussion.



DESIGN: Clinical visits and blood draws were completed preinjury and at multiple visits postconcussion (0-12 hours, 12-36 hours, and 36-60 hours postinjury). Clinical measures included Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) symptom severity, Balance Error Scoring System, Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC), Brief Symptom Inventory-18 (BSI-18) scores, time to initiation of graduated return-to-play (RTP) protocol, and time to RTP. Interleukin (IL)-6, IL-10, IL-8, IL-1 receptor antagonist (RA), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), c-reactive protein, and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were measured in serum. Prespecified analyses focused on IL-6 and IL-1RA at 0 to 12 hours; exploratory analyses were conducted with false discovery rate correction.



RESULTS: For prespecified analyses, IL-1RA at 0 to 12 hours in female participants was positively associated with more errors on the SAC (B(standard error, SE) = 0.58(0.27), P < .05) and worse SCAT symptom severity (B(SE) = 0.96(0.44), P < .05). For exploratory analyses, higher levels of IL-1RA at 12 to 36 hours were associated with higher global (B(SE) = 0.55(0.14), q < 0.01), depression (B(SE) = 0.45(0.10), q < 0.005), and somatization scores on the BSI (B(SE) = 0.46(0.12), q < 0.01) in participants with concussion; Higher TNF at 12 to 36 hours was associated with fewer errors on the SAC (B(SE) = - 0.46(0.14), q < 0.05). Subanalyses showed similar results for male participants and participants who were athletes. No associations were discovered in nonathlete cadets. Higher IL-8 at 0 to 12 hours was associated with slower RTP in female participants (OR = 14.47; 95% confidence interval, 2.96-70.66, q < 0.05); no other associations with recovery were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Peripheral inflammatory markers are associated with clinical symptoms following concussion and potentially represent one mechanism for psychological symptoms observed postinjury. Current results do not provide strong support for a potential prognostic role for these markers.

