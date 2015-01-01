Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI) on prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and alcohol and substance use disorders. SETTING: A random sample of Veteran's Health Administration data. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 14 116 veterans aged ≥55 with incident late-life TBI between October 1, 1999, and September 31, 2021, were matched 1:3 on age and TBI date to 42 678 veterans without TBI.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. MAIN MEASURES: PTSD, depression, and alcohol and substance use disorders were identified using diagnostic codes. Participants were censored after the first diagnosis during the year before and the year after the TBI or matched date. Prevalence rates of PTSD, depression, alcohol, and substance use disorders were compared before and after incident TBI or matched date using Poisson regression.



RESULTS: Pre-TBI prevalence rates of disorders were higher among those with TBI relative to those without TBI. Pre-TBI PTSD prevalence rates (per 1000 person-years) were 126.3 (95% CI, 120.2-132.4) compared to 21.5 (95% CI, 20.1-22.9) in the non-TBI cohort. In adjusted models, TBI was not associated with an increase in the prevalence of any of the studied disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: Prevalence rates of depression, PTSD, and alcohol and substance use disorders were 5 to 10 times higher among older veterans before incident TBI. We did not observe an increase in the prevalence of these disorders after incident TBI. Older veterans with these disorders may be at increased risk for TBI.

