Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lessons learned from the Household Humidifier Disinfectant Tragedy (HHDT) in Korea, which poisoned thousands of citizens over a period of years, necessitated an examination of national poison prevention and surveillance systems. The objectives of this study are to identify essential changes needed in chemical poisoning prevention regulations and surveillance systems for effective poison control by comparing recent trends in international poison control center (PCC) operations, and to delineate the critical elements for establishing a state-of-the-art poison control surveillance system in Korea based on recent advances in PCCs with toxicovigilance.



METHODS: A comprehensive review of Korea's regulatory and surveillance systems for chemical health hazards, with a focus on household products under the HHDT, was conducted. A review of toxicovigilance systems in major countries shows that creating an effective national PCC requires key elements: a centralized database of toxic substances and poisoning cases, mandatory or voluntary reporting of poisoning cases, real-time alerts, collaboration among health organizations, and targeted follow-up of poisoned individuals.



RESULTS: Significant deficiencies in Korea's legislation, toxicological data management, and poisoning surveillance systems, explained the inadequate response of the Korean government to the HHDT for nearly 17 years until the end of 2011. Based on a review of PCC toxicovigilance systems in major countries, a national framework with five core components is recommended for establishing a modern comprehensive Korea PCC system with toxicovigilance capacity. The core components include establishment of a centralized database of toxic substances information and clinical poisoning cases, implementation of mandatory or permissive reporting of poisoning cases, real-time alert mechanisms, collaborative systems among health-related organizations, and clinical follow-up of poisoned sub-groups.



CONCLUSION: A rationale and framework for a state-of-the-art national Korean PCC with toxicovigilance is justified and offered. This proposed system could assist neighboring countries in establishing their own sophisticated, globally integrated PCC networks.

