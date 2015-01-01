|
Citation
|
Park DU, Gassert TH, Zoh KE, Lee DY, Sesana F, Park S, Yoon SY. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2024; 39(21): e178.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38832480
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Lessons learned from the Household Humidifier Disinfectant Tragedy (HHDT) in Korea, which poisoned thousands of citizens over a period of years, necessitated an examination of national poison prevention and surveillance systems. The objectives of this study are to identify essential changes needed in chemical poisoning prevention regulations and surveillance systems for effective poison control by comparing recent trends in international poison control center (PCC) operations, and to delineate the critical elements for establishing a state-of-the-art poison control surveillance system in Korea based on recent advances in PCCs with toxicovigilance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Poison Control Centers; Chemical Poisoning; *Disinfectants/adverse effects; *Humidifiers; *Poisoning/epidemiology/prevention & control/etiology; Household Humidifier Disinfectant Tragedy (HHDT); Poison Control Center (PCC); Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Toxicovigilance Systems