Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delirium is a common neurological complication in patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Although current clinical guidelines prioritize delirium prevention, no specific tool is tailored to detect early signs of delirium in TBI patients. This preliminary 2-phase observational study investigated the correlation between the pupillary light reflex (PLR), measured with a pupillometer during mechanical ventilation, and the development of postextubation delirium in TBI patients.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 26 adults with moderate to severe TBI under mechanical ventilation was recruited during their ICU stay. In phase I, PLR measurements were performed in the first 3 days of ICU admission using automated infrared pupillometry. In phase II, 2 raters independently extracted delirium data in the 72 hours post extubation period from medical records. Delirium was confirmed with a documented medical diagnosis. Point-biserial correlations (rpb) were used to examine the association between PLR scores and the presence of postextubation delirium. Student t tests were also performed to compare mean PLR scores between patients with and without delirium.



RESULTS: Ten TBI patients (38%) were diagnosed with postextubation delirium, whereas 16 (62%) were not. Significant correlations between delirium and 2 PLR variables were found: pupil constriction percentage (rpb(24) = -0.526, P =.006) and constriction velocity (rpb(24) = -0.485, P =.012). The t test also revealed a significant difference in constriction percentage and velocity scores between TBI patients with and without delirium (P ≤.01).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that the use of pupillometry in the first 3 days of mechanical ventilation during an ICU stay may help identify TBI patients at risk for delirium after extubation. Although further research is necessary to support its validity, this technological tool may enable ICU nurses to better screen TBI patients for delirium and prevent its development.

