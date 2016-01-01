Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Falls are the most common cause of injury-related morbidity and mortality in older adults.



OBJECTIVE: To systematically review evidence on the effectiveness and harms of fall prevention interventions in community-dwelling older adults. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, Cumulative Index for Nursing and Allied Health Literature, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Clinical Trials for relevant English-language literature published between January 1, 2016, and May 8, 2023, with ongoing surveillance through March 22, 2024. STUDY SELECTION: Randomized clinical trials of interventions to prevent falls in community-dwelling adults 65 years or older. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Critical appraisal and data abstraction by 2 independent reviewers. Random-effects meta-analyses with Knapp-Hartung adjustment. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Falls, injurious falls, fall-related fractures, hospitalizations or emergency department visits, people with 1 or more falls, people with injurious falls, people with fall-related fractures, and harms.



RESULTS: Eighty-three fair- to good-quality randomized clinical trials (n = 48 839) examined the effectiveness of 6 fall prevention interventions in older adults. This article focuses on the 2 most studied intervention types: multifactorial (28 studies; n = 27 784) and exercise (37 studies; n = 16 117) interventions. Multifactorial interventions were associated with a statistically significant reduction in falls (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 0.84 [95% CI, 0.74-0.95]) but not a statistically significant reduction in individual risk of 1 or more falls (relative risk [RR], 0.96 [95% CI, 0.91-1.02]), injurious falls (IRR, 0.92 [95% CI, 0.84-1.01]), fall-related fractures (IRR, 1.01 [95% CI, 0.81-1.26]), individual risk of injurious falls (RR, 0.92 [95% CI, 0.83-1.02]), or individual risk of fall-related fractures (RR, 0.86 [95% CI, 0.60-1.24]). Exercise interventions were associated with statistically significant reductions in falls (IRR, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.75-0.96]), individual risk of 1 or more falls (RR, 0.92 [95% CI, 0.87-0.98]), and injurious falls (IRR, 0.84 [95% CI, 0.74-0.95]) but not individual risk of injurious falls (RR, 0.90 [95% CI, 0.79-1.02]). Harms associated with multifactorial and exercise interventions were not well reported and were generally rare, minor musculoskeletal symptoms associated with exercise.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Multifactorial and exercise interventions were associated with reduced falls in multiple good-quality trials. Exercise demonstrated the most consistent statistically significant benefit across multiple fall-related outcomes.

