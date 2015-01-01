|
BACKGROUND: Natural hazards are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change. Many of these natural disasters cannot be prevented; what may be reduced is the extent of the risk and negative impact on people and property. Research indicates that the 2019-2020 bushfires in Australia (also known as the "Black Summer Bushfires") resulted in significant psychological distress among Australians both directly and indirectly exposed to the fires. Previous intervention research suggests that communities impacted by natural hazards (eg, earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods) can benefit from interventions that integrate mental health and social support components within disaster preparedness frameworks. Research suggests that disaster-affected communities often prefer the support of community leaders, local services, and preexisting relationships over external supports, highlighting that community-based interventions, where knowledge stays within the local community, are highly beneficial. The Community-Based Disaster Mental Health Intervention (CBDMHI) is an evidence-based approach that aims to increase disaster preparedness, resilience, social cohesion, and social support (disaster-related help-seeking), and decrease mental health symptoms, such as depression and anxiety.
Humans; Female; Male; Australia; mental health; resilience; Pilot Projects; psychological distress; Mental Health; pilot study; disaster; help-seeking; natural disasters; mixed-methods; preparedness; rural mental health; *Disaster Planning/organization & administration/methods; *Feasibility Studies; *Rural Population; *Wildfires; bushfires; community interventions; Community Mental Health Services/organization & administration/methods; disaster preparedness; Fires/prevention & control; natural hazard; natural hazards resilience; preparation; wildfires