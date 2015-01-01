|
Citation
|
Howard S, Dancy S. Matern. Child Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38833178
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed continues to be a critical issue in Black communities, despite the widespread initiatives to promote safe sleep. Doulas are in an ideal position to promote safe sleep, particularly in hard-to-reach communities that are more distrusting of conventional medical providers. Little is known about their practices and perspectives for putting infants down to rest. This study informs this gap in the literature.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Infant death; Alternative care; Doulas; Safe sleep; Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)