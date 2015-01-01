Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed continues to be a critical issue in Black communities, despite the widespread initiatives to promote safe sleep. Doulas are in an ideal position to promote safe sleep, particularly in hard-to-reach communities that are more distrusting of conventional medical providers. Little is known about their practices and perspectives for putting infants down to rest. This study informs this gap in the literature.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to explore doulas' perspectives and practices in the field of putting infants down to sleep. The researchers aimed to determine whether Black caregivers that work with doulas are likely to encounter safe sleep education.



METHODS: The researchers used a descriptive approach to inquiry. They conducted three focus groups with a total of 17 Black doulas. The researchers independently and critically reviewed the transcriptions and observation notes from each group to identify codes. They then triangulated the results using Artificial Intelligence-driven tools.



FINDINGS: The study found four themes: (1) Individualized Services, (2) Cultural Sensitivity, (3) Negotiating Safety, and (4) Safe Sleep Education.



CONCLUSIONS: The study concluded doulas have a commitment to promoting safe sleep. The researchers found that doulas engage in practices that help caregivers to integrate safe sleep practices into their lifestyle and to adapt them to meet their needs. The researchers also documented a desire for more information and instruction on safe sleep among practicing doulas.

