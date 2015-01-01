SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Torkamaneh D. Nature 2024; 630(8015): e35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/d41586-024-01668-3

PMID

38834678

Abstract

Some 220 million people worldwide used cannabis at least once in 2021, according to the United Nations. Another report suggests that, in the United States, more people use cannabis daily than drink alcohol. Yet, research into the effects, benefits and risks of cannabis use...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; United States; Policy; Public health; Society; Black or African American; *Cannabis; *Policy Making; Medical Marijuana/economics; Medical research; Research Support as Topic/economics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print