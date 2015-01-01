Abstract

BACKGROUND: U.S. military veterans may be reluctant to disclose suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Suicide-specific cognitions, which generally avoid direct mention of suicide, may be reliable indicators of risk among those reluctant to disclose such thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: Data from a population-based, cross-sectional study of 2,430 U.S. military veterans were analyzed to examine the associations between the Brief Suicide Cognitions Scale (B-SCS), suicidal ideation, and suicide planning.



RESULTS: After adjusting for age, sex, number of adverse childhood experiences, cumulative trauma burden, depressive symptom severity, and lifetime history of suicide attempt, total scores on the B-SCS (excluding the item mentioning suicide) were uniquely associated with suicidal ideation (odds ratio [OR] = 1.23, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.15-1.32) and suicide planning (OR = 1.27, 95%CI = 1.18-1.37). Exploratory post-hoc analyses revealed that difficulties with solving and coping with one's problems were uniquely linked to these outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Assessment of suicide-specific cognitions may help to enhance suicide detection and prevention in veterans, especially in those who may not directly disclose thoughts of suicide. Intervention efforts to bolster perceived deficits in coping and problem-solving may help mitigate suicide risk in this population.

Language: en