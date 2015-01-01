Abstract

Comorbidity between post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder may be explained by a prospective trauma risk conferred by both conditions. The current study modeled concurrent and prospective associations of trauma, PTSD symptoms, and substance use (SU) behavior among trauma exposed youth (ages 8-20). Clinical interviews assessed trauma exposure, PTSD symptom severity, and SU behavior at baseline and at six- and 12-month follow up study visits (N = 2,069). Structural equation models assessed the associations of trauma, PTSD symptoms, and SU behavior. Lifetime trauma was associated with more severe PTSD symptoms and SU behaviors, whereas trauma exposure during the study was only associated with PTSD symptoms. PTSD symptom severity was prospectively associated with trauma exposure. PTSD symptom severity and SU behavior at follow-up study visits were prospectively associated. These results highlight the dynamic interplay between trauma, PTSD symptoms, and SU behavior during youth, a developmental period during which complex psychiatric presentations can have longstanding consequences for health.

