Abstract

Emerging evidence suggests that screen-based activities are associated with self-harm and suicidal behaviors. This study aimed to examine these associations among young people through a meta-analysis. We systematically searched EBSCO pshyARTICLES, MEDLINE (via PubMed), EMBASE, and Web of Science from their inception to April 1, 2022, and updated on May 1, 2024. Longitudinal studies reporting the association between various screen-based activities and subsequent self-harm and suicidal behaviors in young people aged 10 to 24 were included. Nineteen longitudinal studies were included in the qualitative synthesis, and 13 studies comprising 43,489 young people were included in the meta-analysis, revealing that total screen use is significantly associated with the risks of self-harm and suicidal behaviors. Cyberbullying victimization was also related to these adverse outcomes. Subgroup analyses indicated that social media use and problematic screen use are significant risk factors for self-harm and suicidal behaviors. Study quality was appraised using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale, and potential publication bias was deemed unlikely to affect the results significantly. These findings suggest that screen-based activities should be considered in the management and intervention strategies for self-harm and suicidal behaviors in young people.

