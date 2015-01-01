Abstract

Timber plantations across the world are suffering from the effects of increasingly frequent wildfires, which potentially degrade the wood of affected trees, depending on the exposure temperature and time. However, it is rather complicated to determine the exact temperature of the fire, or the temperature to which the wood was exposed. This study aimed to determine the exposure temperature of wood retrospectively through solid-state NMR analysis. Models were developed from softwood and hardwood samples exposed to defined temperatures, which successfully linked the NMR signal to the exposure temperature. Various fit equations were developed to link the half-width or peak area of the NMR signal to the exposure temperatures. Hard- and softwoods displayed noticeable differences: a linear function best described the half-width in the higher temperature region for Pine and Eucalyptus, whereas a parabolic function for the peak area of Eucalyptus yielded the best correlation to the entire temperature range. This non-destructive and direct method offers a valuable evaluation method to determine, if wood in burnt trees is degraded and can be processed. An informed choice can be made on the decision to use, or discard burnt wood.

Language: en