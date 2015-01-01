Abstract

Neuronal injuries, as one of the consequences of sports-related incidents, exert a profound influence on the athletes' future, potentially leading to complete immobility and impeding their athletic pursuits. In cases of severe damage inflicted upon the spinal cord (SC) and peripheral nervous systems (PNS), the regenerative process is notably compromised, rendering it essentially inefficient. Among the pivotal therapeutic approaches for the enhancement and prevention of secondary SC injuries (SCI), stem cell transplantation (SCT) stands out prominently. Stem cells, whether directly involved in replacement and reconstruction or indirectly through modification and secretion of crucial bioenvironmental factors, engage in the intricate process of tissue regeneration. Stem cells, through the secretion of neurotrophic factors (NTFs) (aiming to modulate the immune system), reduction of inflammation, axonal growth stimulation, and myelin formation, endeavor to facilitate the regeneration of damaged SC tissue. The fundamental challenges of this approach encompass the proper selection of suitable stem cell candidates for transplantation and the establishment of an appropriate microenvironment conducive to SC repair. In this article, an attempt has been made to explore sports-related injuries, particularly SCI, to comprehensively review innovative methods for treating SCI, and to address the existing challenges. Additionally, some of the stem cells used in neural injuries and the process of their utilization have been discussed.

Language: en