Abstract

[An IQOS is a tobacco delivery device that differs from a vape device. IQOS looks like other e-cigarettes. It’s a long, pen-shaped device. It was first developed by tobacco companies Altria and Philip Morris when they were still one company. Philip Morris has been distributing the product internationally, and Altria is marketing it domestically through an agreement between the two companies.]



This work aims to summarize the current evidence on the toxicity and health impact of IQOS, taking into consideration the data source. On 1 June 2022, we searched PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus databases using the terms: 'heated tobacco product', 'heat-not-burn', 'IQOS', and 'tobacco heating system'. The search was time-restricted to update a previous search conducted on 8 November 2021, on IQOS data from 2010-2021. The data source [independent, Philip Morris International (PMI), or other manufacturers] was retrieved from relevant sections of each publication. Publications were categorized into two general categories: 1) Toxicity assessments included in vitro, in vivo, and systems toxicology studies; and 2) The impact on human health included clinical studies assessing biomarkers of exposure and biomarkers of health effects. Generally, independent studies used classical in vitro and in vivo approaches, but PMI studies combined these with modeling of gene expression (i.e. systems toxicology). Toxicity assessment and health impact studies covered pulmonary, cardiovascular, and other systemic toxicity. PMI studies overall showed reduced toxicity and health risks of IQOS compared to cigarettes, but independent data did not always conform with this conclusion. This review highlights some discrepancies in IQOS risk assessment regarding methods, depth, and breadth of data collection, as well as conclusions based on the data source.

Language: en