OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the alcohol consumption among professional truck and bus drivers using direct ethanol biomarkers, and to explore its relationship with anxiety, depression, and stress.



METHODS: The assessment of potential harmful drinking was conducted through the measurement of direct biomarkers: phosphatidylethanol (PEth), ethyl glucuronide (EtG), and ethyl sulfate (EtS), using dried blood spots (DBS). Additionally, self-reported data from the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-C) were used. Emotional states, including depression, anxiety, and stress, were evaluated using the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21).



RESULTS: A total of 97 drivers participated in the study, with the majority being male (96%) and identified as truck drivers (75.3%). Among them, 43.3% reported working more than 10 h daily. The majority of volunteers exhibited normal levels of stress (81.4%), anxiety (83%), and depression (86.6%). According to the AUDIT-C assessment, 30.9% were categorized as having a moderate risk, while 11.3% were deemed to be at high risk for harmful alcohol consumption behavior. Ethyl glucuronide (EtG) and ethyl sulfate (EtS) levels, indicating recent ethanol consumption, were detected in 14.4% of the drivers. In contrast, the long half-life metabolite PEth (16:0-18:1) was present in 88.7% of the volunteers. A moderate correlation (rs = 0.45, p < .01) was observed between PEth levels and AUDIT-C scores. The Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curve, utilizing a PEth threshold of ≥ 59.0 ng ml(-1), displayed 78% sensitivity and 73% specificity in effectively distinguishing high risk for alcohol intake. Notably, no significant associations were found between alcohol consumption and levels of stress, depression, and anxiety.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings indicate a noteworthy proportion of drivers engaging in regular alcohol consumption alongside a demanding workload. Notably, PEth measurements highlighted an underreporting within the AUDIT-C self-reports. These results lend robust support for the utilization of biomarkers in assessing alcohol consumption patterns among drivers.



