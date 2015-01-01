Abstract

Conducted physically, supervised group-based falls prevention exercise programs have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing the risk of falls among older adults. In this study, we aimed to assess the acceptability, feasibility, and effectiveness of a virtual supervised group-based falls prevention exercise program (WE-SURF™) for community-dwelling older adults at risk of falls.



METHOD: A preliminary study utilizing virtual discussions was conducted to assess the acceptability of the program among six older adults. Effectiveness was evaluated in a randomized controlled feasibility study design, comprising 52 participants (mean age: 66.54; SD: 5.16), divided into experimental (n = 26) and control (n = 26) groups. The experimental group engaged in a 6-month WE-SURF™ program, while the control group received standard care along with a fall's prevention education session. Feasibility of the intervention was measured using attendance records, engagement rates from recorded videos, dropouts, attrition reasons, and adverse events.



RESULTS: Preliminary findings suggested that WE-SURF™ was acceptable, with further refinements. The study revealed significant intervention effects on timed up and go (TUG) (η2p:0.08; p < 0.05), single leg stance (SLS) (η2p:0.10; p < 0.05), and lower limb muscle strength (η2p:0.09; p < 0.05) tests. No adverse events occurred during the program sessions, and both attendance and engagement rates were high (> 80% and 8/10, respectively) with minimal dropouts (4%). The WE-SURF™ program demonstrated effectiveness in reducing the risk of falls while enhancing muscle strength and balance.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, WE-SURF™ was demonstrated to be an acceptable, feasible, and effective virtual supervised group-based exercise program for fall prevention in community-dwelling older adults at risk of falls. With positive outcomes and favourable participant engagement, WE-SURF™ holds the potential for wider implementation. Further research and scaling-up efforts are recommended to explore its broader applicability. (Registration number: ACTRN 12621001620819).

Language: en