Cossa IA, Santos PS, Vitali FC, Santana CM, Bolan M, Cardoso M. Aust. Dent. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Australian Dental Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/adj.13023

38838027

BACKGROUND: To evaluate whether the prevalence of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in permanent anterior teeth among school children is associated with sleep behaviours and disorders.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was carried out with a representative sample of schoolchildren aged 8 to 10 years (n = 1402) from Florianopolis, Brazil. Clinical examinations for TDIs were performed according to the classification proposed by Andreasen. Parents/caregivers completed a questionnaire addressing sociodemographic characteristics and sleep behaviours/disorders (sleep duration, insomnia, sleep rhythmic movement, snoring, and signs of sleep apnoea). Descriptive analysis and Poisson regression were performed.

RESULTS: The prevalence of TDIs was 10.9%. Insomnia was observed in 3.0% of the children, snoring in 42.8%, sleep rhythmic movement in 27.9%, and signs of obstructive sleep apnoea in 33.6% of the schoolchildren. Most children (75.2%) slept less than eight hours a day. The prevalence of TDIs was higher among schoolchildren with an increased overjet (PR: 1.65; 95% CI: 1.15-2.35; P < 0.01), after adjusting for monthly family income, caregiver's schooling, and sleep behaviours. The prevalence of TDIs was not associated with sleep behaviours/disorders.

CONCLUSIONS: Parent-reported sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep rhythmic movement, snoring and signs of sleep apnoea were not associated with the prevalence of TDIs in schoolchildren. © 2024 Australian Dental Association.


child; epidemiology; sleep; sleep deprivation; Tooth injuries

