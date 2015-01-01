|
Andersson MJ, Kapetanovic S, Håkansson A, Claesdotter-Knutsson E. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e329.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38840182
BACKGROUND: Sustaining multiple concussions over one's lifetime may be associated with behavioral and mood changes beyond the acute phase of injury. The present cross-sectional study examined the relationship between concussion history, the incidence of current moderate-severe psychological distress, and lifetime adolescent hazardous gambling in high school students.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; Adolescent; Self Report; Adolescence; Sweden/epidemiology; Gambling; Concussion; *Brain Concussion/psychology/epidemiology; *Gambling/psychology/epidemiology; *Psychological Distress; Stress, Psychological/epidemiology/psychology; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Traumatic brain injury, psychological distress