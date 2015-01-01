Abstract

Globally, mass gathering events are always a challenge for the host city because of the threats of man-made or natural disasters, which include the outbreaks of infectious diseases.1 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOPG 2020) became an unusual historic event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced its postponement for 1 year. It was held later in 2021 summer amidst a declaration of a state of emergency,2 3 where the serious shortfall of medical human resources of various specialties adversely affected the medical preparedness and response for the event.



In connection with the Olympic health legacy concept, this article aims to share the knowledge and related experiences of city medical care coordinators during TOPG 2020 with the organisers of future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Setting the scene



With an approximate population of 14 million, Tokyo is the largest city in Japan with 28 advanced emergency medical institutions. Because of the widespread fifth wave of COVID-19 in Japan, its capacity for medical care was already compromised before TOPG 2020 started.2 3 The emergency medical personnel in Tokyo provided the 'last mile' medical care to the TOPG 2020 clients, besides attending to seriously ill patients.



During the organisation of any large-scale mass gathering event, health administrators in the host city must maintain regular medical care provision with a capacity to respond to emergent issues like infectious disease outbreaks, accidents, natural disasters and terrorist/criminal actions.1 4 Furthermore, it is vital to consider the local weather/climate/season situation of the host city for the medical disaster preparedness planning for events.1 5 We ensured these factors for TOPG 2020 as …

Language: en