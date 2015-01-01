Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV), a global health and human rights concern, often intensifies during emergencies. This paper explores the evolution of GBV coordination in Lebanon's protracted Syrian refugee crisis from 2012-22. Utilising 38 in-depth interviews and a document review, the findings were analysed using the framework for effective GBV coordination. Lebanon provides a positive yet complicated example of GBV coordination. Initially established to address the refugee crisis, it matured into a collaborative national coordination mechanism, fostering trust and advancing localisation amidst sectarian complexities. However, the volatile, restrictive policy context hindered government co-leadership and engagement with refugee-led organisations. While essential GBV response services were expanded nationwide, lack of an interagency strategy on GBV risk mitigation and prevention compromised lasting change. The paper emphasises the importance of dedicated GBV coordinators, multi-year funding, and increased attention to GBV prevention. The findings underscore the transformative potential of humanitarian responses and advocate for enhanced engagement with national stakeholders to promote sustainability in protracted crises.

