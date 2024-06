Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to assess the impact a Virtual Toxicology Service had on the ALOS of poisoned patients.



METHODS: This single-centre before-after study compares the ALOS of poisoned patients (diagnosis-related group X62, poisoning/toxic effects of drugs and other substances) following the introduction of a Virtual Toxicology Service in 2020.



RESULTS: The ALOS decreased from 0.89 days in the 2-year pre-intervention period to 0.62 days in the 3-year post-intervention period, with a potential bed saving of 703 days.



CONCLUSION: The introduction of a Virtual Toxicology Service appeared to be associated with a decreased ALOS of poisoned patients.

