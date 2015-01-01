Abstract

BACKGROUND: Appraisals are central to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Yet, few studies have examined how culture influences the associations between different types of trauma-related appraisals and PTSD symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigated cultural influences on appraisals of control and their associations with PTSD symptoms.



METHOD: European Australian (n = 140, Mage = 35.80, SD = 12.44; 21 men, 97 women, 20 gender diverse/prefer not to report) and Chinese Australian (n = 129, Mage = 30.16, SD = 8.93, 21 men, 97 women, 20 gender diverse/prefer not to report) trauma survivors completed measures of appraisals, cultural values, and PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: Findings showed that the Chinese Australian group was associated with greater Chinese cultural beliefs about adversity (i.e. emphasizing the value of adversity and people's ability to overcome adversity) and fewer fatalism appraisals (i.e. appraising one's destiny as externally determined), which in turn were atemporally associated with fewer PTSD symptoms; these atemporal indirect associations were moderated by self-construal and holistic thinking. The Chinese Australian group also reported fewer secondary control appraisals (i.e. attempts to change aspects of the self and accept current circumstances), which were atemporally associated with greater PTSD symptoms. In contrast, the European Australian group was associated with fewer primary control appraisals (i.e. perceived ability to personally change or control a situation), which were atemporally associated with greater PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the importance of considering the influence of culture on appraisals in PTSD. However, it must be noted that causal relationships cannot be inferred from cross-sectional mediation analyses and thus, future longitudinal research is needed.

