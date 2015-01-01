SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Monti E, D'Andrea W, Carroll LM, Norton K, Miron N, Resto O, Toscano K, Williams J, Harris D, Irene L, Maass A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2358681.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

DOI

10.1080/20008066.2024.2358681

PMID

38837122

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has shown that potential perpetrators and individuals high in psychopathic traits tend to body language cues to target a potential new victim. However, whether targeting occurs also by tending to vocal cues has not been examined. Thus, the role of voice in interpersonal violence merits investigation.

OBJECTIVE: In two studies, we examined whether perpetrators could differentiate female speakers with and without sexual and physical assault histories (presented as rating the degree of 'vulnerability' to victimization).

METHODS: Two samples of male listeners (sample one N = 105, sample two, N = 109) participated. Each sample rated 18 voices (9 survivors and 9 controls). Listener sample one heard spontaneous speech, and listener sample two heard the second sentence of a standardized passage. Listeners' self-reported psychopathic traits and history of previous perpetration were measured.

RESULTS: Across both samples, history of perpetration (but not psychopathy) predicted accuracy in distinguishing survivors of assault.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the potential role of voice in prevention and intervention. Gaining a further understanding of what voice cues are associated with accuracy in discerning survivors can also help us understand whether or not specialized voice training could have a role in self-defense practices.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; trauma; assault; victimization; perpetration; Voice; Voz; *Survivors/psychology; *Voice; agresión; Crime Victims/psychology; Cues; perpetración; victimización

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print