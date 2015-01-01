Abstract

Complex suicides are rare occurrences that can be categorized into planned (or primary) cases and unplanned (or secondary) cases. Additionally, individuals often select suicide methods based on their availability and accessibility. The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered deceased inside his medical office. He was found seated on the waiting room sofa, with his airways obstructed by several layers of adhesive tape wrapped around his head. An intravenous needle was observed in his left arm, and on the table in front of him, an empty 50 ml syringe, two empty vials of 10 ml potassium chloride, and an empty 10 mg vial of Valium (diazepam) were found. A roll of adhesive tape, similar to the one around his head, was also present. The autopsy, conducted 36 h after the body's discovery, revealed therapeutic concentrations of diazepam and its metabolite nordiazepam in the blood samples, while potassium chloride was not detected. Integrating forensic findings obtained from autopsy, histology, and other postmortem investigation, including toxicological analysis, can aid in defining suicidal behavior and preventing misinterpretation, particularly in differentiating diagnosis between homicide and suicide. It is crucial to consider circumstantial data and professional knowledge in such cases.

Language: en