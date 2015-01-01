Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients with haemophilia (PwH) are at increased risk of falls due to haemophilic arthropathy. Yet, studies on clinical tests associated with the risk of falling are scarce in PwH. AIMS: (1) To evaluate the feasibility of different clinical motor performance tests associated with the risk of falling in PwH; (2) to evaluate PwH's performance of these tests compared to a control group; (3) to identify possible influencing factors that affect performance.



METHODS: Twenty-nine severe and moderate PwH (57.0 years, IQR: 48.0-61.5) and 29 healthy age- and BMI-matched control participants (CG) performed 13 different clinical tests (SPPB, timed up and go, push and release, functional reach, single-leg stance, knee and grip strength). Haemophilia joint health score (HJHS), kinesiophobia (TSK-11), subjective physical performance (HEP-Test-Q), falls efficiency (FES-I) and falls were assessed.



RESULTS: No adverse events occurred. PwH showed impaired performance in all clinical tests, a lower falls efficiency and a higher HJHS than CG. PwH with higher HJHS, lower HEP-Test-Q and higher TSK-11 scores showed higher deficits. Largest discrepancies were observed in the single-leg stance with eyes open and knee extensor strength, where orthopaedically majorly affected PwH showed worse performance compared to minorly affected PwH and the CG, respectively. The prevalence of ≥1 fall in the last year was 27.6% (PwH) and 10.3% (CG).



CONCLUSION: These clinical tests are feasible in PwH. Impaired joint status, a high kinesiophobia and low physical performance impair performance. These tests can be used by clinicians for gaining specific information on functional motor abilities of patients.

