Abstract

Livability, or how a place and its systems (e.g., housing, transportation) supports the ability to lead a livable life, is a determinant of health. There is a lack of standard, validated measures to assess livability in the US. This study employed factor analytic methods to create measures of livability in Connecticut using data from the DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey (DCWS) (n = 32,262).



RESULTS identified a 3-factor model (safety, opportunity, and infrastructure) as the best fit, explaining 69% of the variance in survey items. Newly created livability measures had high internal consistency, in addition to high convergent validity with other area-level measures.

