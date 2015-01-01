Abstract

Workplace violence is a significant problem in industry, especially among rank-and-file workers, known as "blue-collar workers". This systematic review and meta-analysis aim to evaluate the suitability of the reduced Negative Acts Questionnaire (NAQ-R) as an instrument to measure workplace violence in this type of population and synthesize the results of studies that have used it in different industrial sectors. A systematic review was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA 2020 statement. Publications describing populations of industrial workers were identified and included in the meta-analysis. For meta-analysis, we extracted data that allowed us to estimate the effect size of the included studies. We used a random-effects model to estimate the overall effect size and assessed heterogeneity between studies using the I² statistic. The global effect size test showed that the overall effect size was significantly different from zero (3.00, t=22.28, p<0.001), indicating an overall effect in relation to workplace violence measured by the NAQ-R in industrial workers. Our results support the claim that the NAQ-R is an effective tool for assessing workplace violence among industrial workers. These findings have important implications for practitioners and researchers working in the field of industrial psychology and occupational health.

