Abstract

Mother-infant bonding is influenced by several risk and protective factors, and the literature has investigated the relationships between these factors independently. This study aimed to verify the interrelationships of some of these factors and how they influence mother-infant bonding in Brazil. In this study, 361 mothers participated, and the outcome variable of mother-infant bonding was assessed using the Postpartum Bonding Questionnaire (PBQ). Multivariate regression analysis was performed using a hierarchical model with three blocks structured according to the influence exerted on mother-infant bonding. The PBQ's factor scores were estimated and used in the subsequent analyses to decrease measurement error. The variable "violence experienced by mothers" was statistically significant for explaining the second block model but not significant for the third block. Network analysis was performed after multiple regression, showing that the violence experienced by mothers does not directly influence mother-infant bonding but rather is mediated by postpartum depression. This explains why violence is not significant in the hierarchical multiple regression when maternal depression is added to the model. This study's strengths lie in its utilization of PBQ factor scores and network analysis, enabling the estimation of conditional relationships among variables. This approach provides deeper insights into factors affecting mother-infant bonding.

